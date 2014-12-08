View Photos
House of the Week: Prefab Home of Frank Lloyd Wright's Grandson
By Allie Weiss –
Every week, we highlight one amazing Dwell home that went viral on Pinterest. Follow Dwell's Pinterest account for more daily design inspiration.
This week, a story from our prefab-themed December/January issue on a peaceful prefab in Wisconsin was a hit. The house belongs to Tim Wright, a grandon of Frank Lloyd Wright, and his wife, Karen Ellzey. Located near Taliesin—Wright’s studio and architecture school—the home is a 2,984-square-foot Balance model from prefab builder Blu Homes.
