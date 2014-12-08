House of the Week: Prefab Home of Frank Lloyd Wright's Grandson
View Photos

By Allie Weiss
Every week, we highlight one amazing Dwell home that went viral on Pinterest. Follow Dwell's Pinterest account for more daily design inspiration.

This week, a story from our prefab-themed December/January issue on a peaceful prefab in Wisconsin was a hit. The house belongs to Tim Wright, a grandon of Frank Lloyd Wright, and his wife, Karen Ellzey. Located near Taliesin—Wright’s studio and architecture school—the home is a  2,984-square-foot Balance model from prefab builder Blu Homes.

Wright, who teaches a course in visual literacy at Taliesin, works at a #101 dining table by Skovby.

The house weathered a recent tornado that caused significant damage to much of the property. Ellzey sees the house as an outgrowth of Frank Lloyd Wright’s experiments with modular housing. "For me, it was in that spirit of, what can it mean for homebuilding?"

Karen Ellzey and Tim Wright gaze at the hills of Wisconsin’s Driftless Area from the deck outside their prefab house by Blu Homes. The Brant Natural Folding Chairs are from Crate and Barrel, and the Strata chairs and wrought-aluminum patio table are by Summer Classics.

