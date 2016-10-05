House K by Hirvilammi Architects

House K is a wooden house designed for a friend. It is carefully placed on sloping forest, to the edge of nature and build environment. The openings are motivated for the views that were carefully studied to frame the nature. The typology is a split-level where the entry, bedrooms, utility rooms, sauna, and library corridor are on two stories. The living room is within its own intimate space as an additive pavilion towards the courtyard and the pine tree forest.



