House Industries Goes Gaga for Girard

The renowned font foundry has rendered Girard's work in painstaking detail, and they have certainly done their homework to ensure that nothing was lost in translation. Inspiration for the line came from a variety of unique source material, from the nativity set designed from a Girard illustration hanging in his son’s home to the puzzle from an unused-but-certainly-not-unloved carpet design in the project archive of Eero Saarinen's Miller House in Colombus, Indiana. The Memory Game and Marilyn Neuhart dolls will give your little ones an early primer on good design (it's never too early to talk to your kids about Modernism, folks). And whether Slab, Script, Air, or Sansusie, House Industries has taken Girard's lettering and created a super sweet suite of fonts, so you too can make like Alexander the Great.