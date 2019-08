House in Suwamachi is a minimal residence located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by Kazuya Saito Architects.The site is narrower than most, and are sandwiched between two busy roads, as well a railroad tracks. As a result, the architects wanted to limit line of sight, noise, and wind. The result is an interior with high-ceilings in order to open up the space and maintain natural light, as well as an airy entrance area.