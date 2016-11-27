House in Somedonocho by ICADA
House in Somedonocho by ICADA

By Leibal
House in Somedonocho is a minimal residence located in Kyoto, Japan, designed by ICADA.

The project is a renovation of a residential apartment with a three-dimensional ceiling designed to affect the perception of space and physicality. The ceiling height changes gradually, from 2.63m at the living and dining room, to only 1.67m at the Japanese-style tearoom located in the deepest area. The perspectives in this house create the perception of physical extension and contraction.


