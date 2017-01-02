House in Futako by Yabashi Architects & Associates
By Leibal / Published by Leibal
House in Futako is a minimal residence located in Saga, Japan, designed by Yabashi Architects & Associates.

There are homes around the site, and a row of cherry blossoms on the side of the lot. The client wanted to live while watching the cherry blossoms without compromise to privacy from the main road. The stairs in this housing are characteristic. A void like a crevasse is separated inside and outside gently. The stairs attract soft light on the north side, creating a playful abstract beauty.


