A New Hotel in Paris That's Designed to Give Guests a Taste of Modern Parisian Living

Opening this September in the heart of the Faubourgs neighborhood, situated between the famed Folies Bergère and the Opera Garnier, Hotel Parister offers more than just a lovely stay—it offers an inspired take on local Parisian life.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

The hotel was designed by Beckmann N’Thépé Architects and led by Aldric Beckmann, who drew inspiration from the surrounding Faubourgs neighborhood, which is known for its rich and storied history, architectural treasures, and sumptuous enclosed gardens.

As a nod to local architecture, Beckmann designed a discreet shotcrete facade that works in harmony with the local aesthetic, yet belies the hotel's large central gathering spaces, indoor pool, and secret enclosed garden.



The emphasis on authentic Parisian life extends into guest services, as the hotel has created a "ShapeYourDay" program designed to help guests experience the best of local living, including bicycle rentals, seasonal locally sourced cuisine, and off-the-beaten tourist path recommendations for sightseeing, shopping, and dining.

Beckmann designed the 45 guest rooms and suites to emphasize Parisian style, as the ceiling moldings and cupboards are made of genuine walnut, while artisanal wallpaper and brass details add depth and texture to the rooms.