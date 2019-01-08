A Visual Journey Through Stockholm's Hotel Ett Hem

Initially built in 1910 by architect Fredrik Dahlberg, the Arts and Crafts house sits in a residential area of the city and has been converted into a 12-bedroom boutique hotel where visitors are invited to treat the space as if it’s their own. Owner Jeanette Mix worked closely with designer Ilse Crawford to make this delicate transition happen. Crawford was tasked with making sure the original personality was kept intact, but that it holds all of the necessities needed for the modern traveler.



The street view of the hotel shows its masonry structure and pitched metal roof, which is traditionally seen in Stockholm structures. The solid brick facade acts as a protective shield against Stockholm's bitter winters.

Ett Hem was originally built as a residence for a government official and his wife and was inspired by the look of Karin Larsson, who was known for collecting objects, textiles, and furniture from all over Sweden. Thanks to Crawford, this eclectic aesthetic has remained consistent to this day, but has been updated with just the right modern additions. The result is a mix of old and new that celebrates Swedish charm, but also caters to functional, modern living.

In the formal dining area, guests are invited to make themselves at home. The floor-to-ceiling bookcases create an intimate dining experience, which sits under original decorative ceiling details.

A series of communal rooms includes an open kitchen where guests are encouraged to spend time together and to use it as if it was their own—which includes taking from the seasonal food that awaits in the refrigerator. The spaces are filled with rich textures, original decorative details, and cool, modern furnishings.

The communal kitchen rotates around a farm table where guests can relax while chefs prepare meals. Ett Hem only uses fresh, local ingredients that change according to the season. Each morning, the staff chooses what the meals will be and they leave pastries, champagne, wine, and other treats for guests to grab throughout the day.





The communal living room acts a social space where guests can mingle and relax. Cozy furniture and warm lighting makes the space feel more like a home than a hotel.





Though there’s a small elevator that leads to each floor, there’s also a wood-clad staircase with brass handrails that are wrapped with leather. You’ll also find the owners' personal collection of art and photography that's spread throughout each floor.





In this bedroom on the top floor, a desk area overlooks the Östermalm neighborhood and is equipped with heated floors. Each room also has its own brass cocktail cabinet.





Crawford created a covered patio addition where guests can relax and enjoy a meal within the garden. The leafy glass house holds modern wood furnishings and cozy textiles.





A complimentary breakfast is served each day, which includes fresh yogurt, house-made granola, pastries, avocado toast, and cheese.





You'll find outdoor seating and a fire pit in the courtyard. The hotel's chefs can be found here grilling for the evening meals.





Shown here is the lounge seating vignette in the covered patio/garden area, which is filled with greenery and furniture that's covered with warm textiles.





This view highlights the sunset that can be seen from the rooms on the top floor, which overlooks the Östermalm neighborhood.





Shown here is a balcony that's seen from the second floor. The property's courtyard sits directly below.