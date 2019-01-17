Tour a Charming Parisian Hotel That Just Got an Amazing Makeover

Housed in the former Hôtel Villa Fenelon, the renovation of the century-old structure marks the first hotel project for Chloé Nègre, a former protégée of architect and designer India Mahdavi. Hôtel Bienvenue is the latest addition to hotelier Adrien Gloaguen’s portfolio, which also includes Hôtel Panache and Hôtel Paradis. True to its name, every guest is welcomed like a member of the family.

Spread out over two buildings that are separated by a courtyard, Nègre sought to reinterpret the space to be more like a family home, using separate spaces to develop two different design concepts. The "city" rooms feature a modern mix of Art Deco-inspired design, done up in sophisticated, monochromatic pastel hues that are accented with pops of vibrant color. The rooms include custom velvet headboards, graphic carpets, and iron wall sconces, all designed by Nègre herself.





























The "country" rooms are located on the other side of the courtyard in a small building at the back of the garden. These eight rooms have been designed with a more rustic-modern "country house feel," highlighted by colorful floral curtains and wallpaper, as well as a more subtle color palette.









The breakfast room ties these two concepts together and includes an inviting mix of vintage pieces and chandeliers from the 1940s. The menu includes fine French pastries made by Anaïs Olmer, the talented pastry chef behind Chez Bogato, who will also be hosting weekly workshops for both children and adults in the space.











The garden courtyard was entrusted to landscape architect Xavier Patricot. In addition to the stunning greenery, the floor is covered with a vibrant large-scale fresco by artist Julien Colombier.





"We wanted to create the impression of being in a unique place that's filled with an entire history—like being at a friend’s home where restored pieces become part of the narrative," -Chloé Nègre

Hôtel Bienvenue is located at 23, Rue Buffault, 75009 Paris. Book Now