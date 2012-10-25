Hosu Chair by Patricia Urquiola

Designed by Patricia Urquiola for Coalesse , the Hosu chair is an innovative version of the classic lounge chair, merging lounging and work into one design. With a built-in ottoman; hidden pockets for magazines, notebooks, and tablets; and a hidden threading system for the cords of your electronic devices, the Hosu chair is the digitally wired worker's dream chair.

We chatted with Bradford Shellhammer, Chief Design Officer of Fab.com, about the design (Fab is the first sales partner for Hosu, which debuted as a new design at NEOCON this year; you can learn more here).

Being a New Yorker accustomed to inhabiting smaller spaces, Shellhammer's favorite feature of the Hosu chair is the built-in ottoman. Shellhammer says, "the Hosu chair can exist as a comfortable place for working on your laptop, or fold out into an ottoman, where you can put your legs up and relax."

In an era in which many professionals have the flexibility of working from home, "The chair itself is remarkable. It’s possibly the first of its kind," says Shellhammer. "Patricia may be the first to have addressed the question of, ‘how do you design for lounging while you work?"