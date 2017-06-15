View Photos
10 Homes With Large, Well-Ventilated Courtyards
Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo –
Open and airy courtyards can create a sense of interconnectedness between indoors and outdoors.
Such commodious spaces can also help improve air circulation, encourage movement of cool breezes, and bring more natural light into a home. This makes it an energy-efficient design solution, particularly in warmer climates. Take a look at 10 outstanding examples we found.
A Spot Near the Oaks in Palo Alto
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.