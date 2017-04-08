View Photos
Top 5 Homes of the Week That Celebrate the Outdoors
By Annie Fleming –
Every day, we select our favorite home by featuring it as the Dwell Home of the Day. Our featured homes this week have left us inspired with beautiful indoor/outdoor spaces and sleek designs. Take a peek.
These homes were added by members of the Dwell community through our new feature, Add a Home. Add your dwelling or project to Dwell.com/homes today.
1. Dual House by Axelrod Architects
2. Container Cabin by YAMAMAR Design and Karen Mar
