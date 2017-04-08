Top 5 Homes of the Week That Celebrate the Outdoors
Top 5 Homes of the Week That Celebrate the Outdoors

By Annie Fleming
Every day, we select our favorite home by featuring it as the Dwell Home of the Day. Our featured homes this week have left us inspired with beautiful indoor/outdoor spaces and sleek designs. Take a peek.

These homes were added by members of the Dwell community through our new feature, Add a Home. Add your dwelling or project to Dwell.com/homes today.


1. Dual House by Axelrod Architects

Pictured is the first house of the duplex, composed of two basic shapes that create a minimalistic and balanced composition. It contains two concrete masse, with one floating on top of the other and creates a feathery feeling despite the massive materials

2. Container Cabin by YAMAMAR Design and Karen Mar

A conservation easement in favor of the Nature Conservancy prohibited permanent development so we customized two shipping containers off site, and then transported the new ‘cabin’ via truck to the property. Together with the client, we chose an ideal landing spot next to an old creek bed, with sunset views of Black Butte cinder cone. The cabin is completely off the grid and can be locked up tight when not in use.

The defining concept for this house, commissioned by a photographer as both his summer house and studio, was based on developed facade studies which define a simple and smooth building skin varied in height and punctured by openings.

The Main Stay House exists as a simple and straightforward proposal – an architectural experiment on domesticity - enabling lifestyle flexibility through clean forms, relatable materiality, and an urban infill living space that blurs the lines between inside and outside.

An existing non-descript structure, perched above the crest of the dune between the ocean and bay, was thoroughly transformed. We utilized clearly defined volumes, simple, durable, yet elegant materials and details instilling a strong connection between the indoors and out.

