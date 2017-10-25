View Photos
8 Outstanding Examples of Round Windows in Modern Homes
After noticing a number of projects that feature interesting circular windows, we decided it's time to give them a moment in the spotlight.
Historically, round windows were regularly used in the stained-glass designs found in medieval churches. They could also be found in ships where they acted as portholes for passengers to watch the sea pass by from within. Today, they've been implemented into numerous modern homes and commercial buildings in ways that are both thoughtful and unexpected. Take a look at some interesting examples we've discovered recently.
Brutalist Concrete Home Gets Injected With Light
