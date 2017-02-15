Home is where the hearth is

What are factors to think about when deciding between a traditional and a gas fireplace?



In order to have a traditional, wood burning fireplace you must have a working chimney for ventilation. A chimney sweep can easily inspect this for you at a reasonable cost with prices averaging between $125 and $250. Other factors to consider are cleanliness, safety and relative cost per use.

How can you inexpensively update an old fireplace?

Fireplaces have come a long way since the traditional red brick and concrete. To achieve a sleek look, replacing dated brick with a metal surround can help make your fireplace more contemporary. Marble is also a hot design trend right now, but as most trends, it comes with a price. Marble-look adhesive paper helps achieve the look for less. Simply cut the adhesive paper into squares and cover the existing fireplace tile to transform your space.

Applying the paper can bring a new focal point to your room, while also deceiving guests that you’ve gone through a major upgrade. Updating the mantle is another easy option. You can dress up your mantle once per season to bring a unique feel to your home each season, like a wreath during the holidays or nautical decorations in the summertime.

How do you start a fire easily, safely?

Before starting a fire, you need to make sure your fireplace is clean to use. The National Fire Protection Association recommends that chimneys be swept and inspected at least once a year, usually taking place before your first fire of the season in your fireplace. This helps prevent the potential for a chimney fire.

Once your chimney is clean, starting a fire is easy. If you already have a stack of seasoned firewood to use, I recommend you pick up a Firestarter like the new Pine Mountain ExtremeStart Firestarter. Simply place the firestarter below your seasoned firewood, light it at the indicated arrows, and watch your fire come to life within minutes. Firestarters help get your fire started quickly without requiring you to sit there and add kindling or babysit it, and you leave this firestarter in its wrapper so it’s totally mess-free.



