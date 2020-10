Snow blankets the mountains at the Purgatory Resort in Durango, Colorado. "Colorado is consistently the number-one ski state in the country," says Chris Linsmayer of Colorado Ski Country. "We pride ourselves in hospitality and guest service. That certainly is not going to change even though the experience is going to be different—folks are going to have masks on, there's going to be social distancing. The reason that people come year after year is not going to be different."