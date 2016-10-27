View Photos
Home DW by Francisca Hautekeete
Add to
Like
Share
By Leibal –
Home DW is a minimal house created by Belgium-based designer Francisca Hautekeete.
From every floor of the house you can look across to the other floors crosswise. Split levels were utilized to create several zones in compact housing. The living space of the split-level house sits centrally on the middle floor from which several steps lead to other levels: the home office on the ground floor and a children’s room on the top floor. The music room was an indispensable part, hidden behind a closet door.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.