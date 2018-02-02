Richard Neutra's Stunning Loring House Is Listed For $5.6M

Located at the end of a long, private drive, and set atop the Hollywood Hills, the midcentury home was designed by Richard Neutra for acclaimed dancer and choreographer Eugene Loring, whose extensive credits include Funny Face and A Star Is Born . Built in 1958, the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath Loring House also features respectful additions by Escher GuneWardena Architecture and Steven Ehrlich, FAIA .

Midcentury modern furniture, including a Fat Chance Sofa and Chair, an Eames surfboard coffee table, and a Gino Sarfatti Triennale Lamp by Arteluce, decorate the living room.

Broad roof overhangs with a slim column facade create a simple, architectural gesture that promotes indoor/outdoor living. Full-height, retractable glass doors blend the interior spaces with the grounds, providing wonderful views of the city below. Midcentury modern elements are represented throughout the home.

The fireplace becomes a quiet, sculptural accent in the main living space.

Mario Bellini dining chairs surround the 1980s dining table, which was custom-designed for the owner's previous residence.

The master bedroom addition completed by Escher GuneWardena matches Neutra's original vision for expansion, as shown in the archival plans. A George Nelson-influenced bed by Roberston + McAnulty looks onto the private gardens.

The master bath, a component of the expansion completed by Escher GuneWardena, includes a double vanity, black slate flooring, a walk-in shower, and expansive views of the pool and gardens beyond.

Black slate flooring accents the living spaces. A built-in fireplace designed by Neutra is wrapped with brick and accented with a steel support member. The grand, light-filled living room opens onto the home's magnificent grounds and private bamboo garden. A pool, grassy lawn, and canyon views add to the elaborate gardens. On the private grounds sits the Kalfus Guest House, a two-bedroom guest house completed with a two-story art studio designed by Steven Ehrlich, FAIA .

The magnificent grounds provide ideal views of LA beyond.

The two-story addition completed by Steven Ehrlich, FAIA, is painted white and accented with green trim.

Large windows, panelized with green muntins, frame the corner of the addition, providing views to the grounds beyond. A steel staircase leads to the second story of the two-story art studio.

The Neutra masterpiece at 2456 Astral Drive is currently listed for $5,625,000 by Steve Frankel of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.

