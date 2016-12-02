Giftable Goods For Your Favorite Modern Traveler
View Photos

Giftable Goods For Your Favorite Modern Traveler

By Jaime Derringer of Design Milk
We’ve gathered gift advice from a number of our publishers—and are now turning to Jaime Derringer of Design Milk to lend us her suggestions on what to get for all the jet-setters in your life.

For those who spend more time in the air than on the ground, make their new year easier—and more stylish—with these eight travel-friendly picks.

Native Union Smart Charger
Native Union Smart Charger
West Elm
Charge 2 devices simultaneously with the Native Union Smart Charger.
Aesop Jet Set Kit
Aesop Jet Set Kit
For the true jet-setter who needs to be ready to to hop on a plane at a moment’s notice, Aesop’s Jet Set Kit holds all the tools needed to stay fresh and clean.
Moleskine Journey Travel Light
Moleskine Journey Travel Light
Amazon
Moleskine prides itself on building objects that are born with journeys in mind. Their miniature travel light is no exception. The rechargeable LED light has five adjustable settings and can be charged with a micro USB that comes with it. It can be clipped onto any book, notebook, strap, bag, or...
What are you planning to get for your traveling friends and family this year?