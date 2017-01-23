Holiday gifts that won’t break the bank
As any real holiday-lover can attest, it’s easy to let your Christmas to-do list get the best of you. We’ve already got your festive decor covered, but when it comes to holiday gift shopping we prefer to do it from the comfort of our (IKEA) sofa, curled up with a cup of eggnog - we’re lazy like that - where a myriad of ultra-chic options are available a simple hop, skip and a click away.
If you’re looking for something special for someone special, that reads way more expensive than it actually is, then look no further. Consider this your gift list cheat sheet for treasured presents that won’t break the bank. Yep, you just won the holidays - and we won’t judge if you add a few to your cart for yourself.
Stocking stuffers under $20
The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that Bemz cushion covers soon would be there. Get into the festive spirit by simply updating your cushion repertoire in a seasonal palette. And with prices starting from $19 they make the perfect stocking fillers with an oh-so-cosy feel.
Social gatherings with loved ones are a staple during the holiday season. While we can all agree the more the merrier, seating arrangements can prove a tad difficult - an IKEA Nils stool adds some much needed extra seating without the hefty price tag. And a personalised stool cover (from $15) is the ideal gift for your style-savvy host.
For the people that you like a bit more: gifts under $50
Help your friends and family up their tabletop game and craft a stunning seasonal tablescape. Set the scene with a sophisticated tablecloth and matching napkins, add festive flair with simple fir tree clippings and long, tapered candles. Select the hue and texture of your choice from our vast offering of fabric by the metre, starting from $35.
For the hostess with the mostess consider these no-fuss, washable and removable dining chair covers. Mismatched chairs not your jam? Create a cohesive look with customised covers that’ll work wonders for both IKEA and non-IKEA chairs - and with a starting price at $29 you’ll see that good style actually can be bought.
For the kiddies: gifts under $75
Bean bags are clearly for the kiddies, but a tonal shade makes for a more sophisticated focal point. Or let your imagination run wild with a vibrant, insouciant Littlephant print.
If you’re feeling very generous: gifts under $200
Up the ante with an intimate gift to your significant other. Give your boudoir a personal touch with a customised cover for your IKEA Abelvär or Bådalen headboard. At a starting price of $119, it’s a little luxury that will go a long way. We’re currently coveting an on-trend steel grey Panama Cotton or luxe Belgian linen version. Complete the look with simple bedspread (from $189) and choose from over 250 fabrics to craft a unique look.