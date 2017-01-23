Holiday gifts that won’t break the bank

As any real holiday-lover can attest, it’s easy to let your Christmas to-do list get the best of you. We’ve already got your festive decor covered, but when it comes to holiday gift shopping we prefer to do it from the comfort of our (IKEA) sofa, curled up with a cup of eggnog - we’re lazy like that - where a myriad of ultra-chic options are available a simple hop, skip and a click away.

If you’re looking for something special for someone special, that reads way more expensive than it actually is, then look no further. Consider this your gift list cheat sheet for treasured presents that won’t break the bank. Yep, you just won the holidays - and we won’t judge if you add a few to your cart for yourself.



Stocking stuffers under $20



The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that Bemz cushion covers soon would be there. Get into the festive spirit by simply updating your cushion repertoire in a seasonal palette. And with prices starting from $19 they make the perfect stocking fillers with an oh-so-cosy feel.

Social gatherings with loved ones are a staple during the holiday season. While we can all agree the more the merrier, seating arrangements can prove a tad difficult - an IKEA Nils stool adds some much needed extra seating without the hefty price tag. And a personalised stool cover (from $15) is the ideal gift for your style-savvy host.