History and Modernity Meet in This Industrial Hotel and Restaurant in Philadelphia

Helmed by Method Hospitality, the renovation retains the legacy of the original building owner and whiskey businessman, William Mulherin, while introducing contemporary elements. Having lay uninhabited since Prohibition, the building now sits as a notable component of Fishtown, which is currently experiencing a cultural rejuvenation.



In their extensive work, the designers worked to restore many of the original details, such as brick walls, structural elements, and original fixtures. The hotel features four rooms that harmoniously blend old and new. Exposed brick walls, antique textiles, polished concrete floors, kitchenettes, walnut millwork, decorative lighting, and custom wall decor build the industrial-modern palette represented in each room.