History and Modernity Meet in This Industrial Hotel and Restaurant in Philadelphia
Helmed by Method Hospitality, the renovation retains the legacy of the original building owner and whiskey businessman, William Mulherin, while introducing contemporary elements. Having lay uninhabited since Prohibition, the building now sits as a notable component of Fishtown, which is currently experiencing a cultural rejuvenation.
In their extensive work, the designers worked to restore many of the original details, such as brick walls, structural elements, and original fixtures. The hotel features four rooms that harmoniously blend old and new. Exposed brick walls, antique textiles, polished concrete floors, kitchenettes, walnut millwork, decorative lighting, and custom wall decor build the industrial-modern palette represented in each room.
In thinking through the restaurant concept, Method Hospitality acquired an existing garage next door and demolished the dividing wall to create space for an urban neighborhood eatery. Listed as one of the 50 best new restaurants by Bon Appetit, Wm. Mulherin's Sons has chef Chris Painter leading the culinary delights the wood-fired Italian restaurant and bar.
To learn more, visit Wm. Mulherin's sons online.