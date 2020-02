The first floor of this house, built in1885 and located in the McGill neighborhood of Montreal, was the perfect spot for a large kitchen and living area, which was missing from the old layout—a makeshift kitchen was previously located on the floor above. The clients, a web developer and a jewelry designer with a son, wanted a centralized space for eating and entertaining. The kitchen island contains three cabinets from IKEA, retrofitted with custom doors, as well as a dishwasher.