Historic Massachusetts Home Uses Modern Pendant Lights in Pool House

Located in Concord's historic district, this 1930s Massachusetts home underwent extensive repairs to update the property while preserving its uniqueness and architectural character. Along with additions to the main interior, including a media room and home office, Merz Construction built a custom carriage house to provide space for a yoga room, sauna, and art studio. The owners also wanted a pool area that seemed to settle naturally into the pastoral landscape around their five-acre lot, so LDa Architects helped design a pool house for entertaining as well as practical use.

This addition includes indoor and outdoor kitchen amenities, an outdoor shower, powder room and laundry facilities. In this contemporary retreat from the traditional main home, four of our Effervescent Minaret modern pendant lights hang from the high, sloped ceiling. Our handmade glass pendant lights complement the interior's finishes and furnishings, which were selected to create a serene, spa-like atmosphere.