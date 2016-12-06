Historic Ke’ei Beach – The Perfect Get-Away Sanctuary

What makes this property especially one-of-a-kind is that it is nestled amongst Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park and Kealakekua Bay Marine Life Conservation. The 4.6-acre park was designated as a marine conservation district in 1969 to preserve the abundance and diversity of live coral, reef fish, and to attract other marine life to the area. In addition, Kealakekua Bay is home to several significant sites, including a monument honoring Captain James Cook and Hikiau Heiau.

Peaceful and secluded Ke’ei Beach amongst the historic Kealakekua Bay

This Ke’ei Beach property encompasses two adjacent, nearly oceanfront parcels and two custom-designed cottages. The simplicity and character of these cottages’ distinctive style will both amaze and charm visitors. The cottages are classic Hawaiian-style, featuring locally harvested Silver Oak and bamboo paneling throughout the interiors with abundant natural light and cool tropical cross breezes. The main cottage is a 3 bed, 2 bath beach home and the guest studio cottage with a massive kitchen, full bath, and plenty of storage, is ideal for your guests or caretakers.

The sale includes two adjacent lots, each with a classic beach cottage in view of the ocean

There is hardly a more beautiful or historically significant location in all the Hawaiian Islands than Kealakekua Bay. To add to its historic charm, Ke’ei Beach sustains a spiritual atmosphere that leaves visitors enchanted. For the surfer, enjoy the longest wave ride in Kona. For the snorkeler and scuba diver, have access to the fields of coral, caves, and exceptionally diverse reef fish. For the beachcomber, a shoreline footpath connecting the property to natural salt water pools, or Keiki ponds, to the South. The Ke’ei Beach property is the perfect sanctuary for any individual.

