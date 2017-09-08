A Steel-and-Glass Addition With a Giant Hangar Door Maximizes Indoor/Outdoor Living

Led by Chicago architecture firm dSpace Studio, the design focus was to maintain the traditional facade in compliance with historic regulations while updating the interior, and adding a modern addition to the back of the home that seamlessly integrated interior and exterior spaces. A balance of the modern and traditional, seamlessly connected through vertical and horizontal circulations, proved to be the result.

Inspiration for the addition came from an English architectural form where the clients used to live: a steel-and-glass conservatory known as an "orangery," a greenhouse specifically for orange trees. Steel, glass, and concrete build the two-story volume of the extension, which maintains a direct connection to the outdoors via an operable 17-foot glass hangar door. Interior staircases and catwalks connect to an exterior spiral staircase, ultimately leading to a private, landscaped, rooftop deck with all the necessary luxuries of an urban retreat.