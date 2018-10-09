A 1920s Office Building Is Revamped as a Craftsman-Inspired Hotel in Los Angeles

Representing a new thought-era of travel accommodations, the Freehand Los Angeles Hotel blends the social benefits of a hostel with the modern amenities of a hotel. Equipped with 167 private rooms and 59 shared rooms, a communal vibe thrives through the merger of lodgings and public amenities under one roof.

The LA branch expands the concept of the Freehand Hotel by providing the very best of local culture in an immersive experience. Public spaces include a variety of cuisine and cocktail services led by award-winning chefs and cocktail shakers, concept stores, and, soon to come, another branch of The Broken Shaker, an industry-leading bar and James Beard finalist.