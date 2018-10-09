A 1920s Office Building Is Revamped as a Craftsman-Inspired Hotel in Los Angeles
Representing a new thought-era of travel accommodations, the Freehand Los Angeles Hotel blends the social benefits of a hostel with the modern amenities of a hotel. Equipped with 167 private rooms and 59 shared rooms, a communal vibe thrives through the merger of lodgings and public amenities under one roof.
The LA branch expands the concept of the Freehand Hotel by providing the very best of local culture in an immersive experience. Public spaces include a variety of cuisine and cocktail services led by award-winning chefs and cocktail shakers, concept stores, and, soon to come, another branch of The Broken Shaker, an industry-leading bar and James Beard finalist.
The interior design, paying homage to the building's historic character and creating a uniquely Californian vibe, was led by New York-based Roman and Williams. Deep woods, colorful artwork, rich draperies, and custom millwork embrace West Coast Arts and Crafts elements.
The Exchange Restaurant, which pays tribute to the historic, exterior sign at the entrance of the hotel, provides multi-cultural food with an Israeli influence.
The guest rooms, with colorful wall paintings, wall draperies, and custom cedar bunk beds, resemble the design character of the Freehand Miami Hotel. Marble, concrete, and steel maintain the structure's 1920s heritage, and is balanced with the Californian typologies embedded through the new textures and furnishings designed by Roman and Williams. Norcross Furniture Company manufactured many of the pieces, including the king-sized bed frame, wooden desk chair, and bunk beds and shared lockers shown below.
The Freehand Hotel, launched in Miami, also has an outpost in Chicago with a New York location coming soon.
