A Revamped Modern Home Is Sprinkled With Old-World Charm
Marrying old-world details with a clean, minimalist design, local architects keep the past alive in this contemporary remodel.
When Milan architecture and design studio 02 Arch was tapped to renovate the old apartment, it didn't take the team long to uncover the main problem of the home—its dated, irregular layout.
To maximize the efficiency of the 1,292-square-foot space, the firm strategically reconfigured the design to create wider, more open rooms, and built bespoke furniture pieces to assist with the reorganization.
Architect and builder: 02 Arch
