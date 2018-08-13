A Revamped Modern Home Is Sprinkled With Old-World Charm

A Revamped Modern Home Is Sprinkled With Old-World CharmView 12 Photos

Marrying old-world details with a clean, minimalist design, local architects keep the past alive in this contemporary remodel.
When Milan architecture and design studio 02 Arch was tapped to renovate the old apartment, it didn't take the team long to uncover the main problem of the home—its dated, irregular layout.

To maximize the efficiency of the 1,292-square-foot space, the firm strategically reconfigured the design to create wider, more open rooms, and built bespoke furniture pieces to assist with the reorganization. 

On the ground level, the large living area now includes a study corner located along the window.

While the structural walls and original staircase were kept intact, the team opened up the interiors to create a brighter, airer feel in the home. 

The cozy kitchen is now sectioned off by partially-glazed partition walls.

Within the kitchen is a discreet, built-in pantry that disappears when not in use. 

The wood floors, white walls, and fresh pastille-colored furniture and fabrics imbue the space with a cheerful Mediterranean vibe.

The large master bedroom on the first level has a large bathroom with a shower and bathtub. Connected to this room is a small balcony that draws in plenty of light through a Velux window system.

The original wood beams have been restored and painted white to brighten the ceilings.

Oak parquet has been used throughout the apartment. Along with wider, more open rooms, the team has also created a large service area in the basement with laundry and storage facilities.

A traditional Milanese tile known as "cementine" has been used for the floors of the kitchen, bathroom, and service areas to create a dialogue between contemporary and traditional. 

To further mix old and new, the owners have selected vintage and recycled furniture and combined these items with contemporary custom-made furniture and cabinetry.

The wardrobes, living room furniture, and kitchen cabinetry have all been custom made according to the owners’ preferences.

Project Credits: 

 Architect and builder: 02 Arch 

