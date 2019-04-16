A Versatile House Fulfills All This Musician's Needs

Most people who build a house have a grand list of things the place has to have. Sarah Magill’s went like this: "I wanted to be able to run on a treadmill, I wanted to watch movies, and I wanted to be surrounded by apple trees," she says, standing in the house that emerged from those modest requests—a luminous angled box, perched on a ridge at the western edge of Kansas City. Affordability and sustainability rounded out her list.