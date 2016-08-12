View Photos
curio 2: high volt
By curio
For the 2nd issue of Curio, New York based Art Director and Stylist Marcus Hay, portrays the band of misfits that once converged at the iconic Studio 54. Inspired by the fabulous personalities and the glorious beats that defined the era, this second collaboration with photographer Jonny Valiant, shines a somewhat darker light on the mirror balls that lit up the dance floor during this transformative period in New York’s history
Written by Dana Kravis
Art Direction and Styling by Studio Marcus Hay, Inc
Photos by Johnny Valiant
