A Minimalist Winter Chalet Stands Tall on Stilts
A Minimalist Winter Chalet Stands Tall on Stilts

By Alison Sinkewicz
High House's white concrete panel cladding blends into the snowy environment of Québec City.

Elevated to capture views of Mont-Sainte-Anne, one of eastern North America’s premiere ski destinations, this minimalist home by Paris-based studio DELORDINAIRE employs the stilt typology in an unexpected setting. Raised high, the white cabin features a ground-floor area with an outdoor stove for indoor/outdoor living—even in brisk temperatures. The stilts also allow sunlight to penetrate the space all throughout the day.

White concrete panel cladding and corrugated steel roof panels achieve a crisp, geometric form that almost melts into the landscape on bleary, snowy days, and that dramatically pops out of the hillside during the summer. 

