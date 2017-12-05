A Minimalist Winter Chalet Stands Tall on Stilts
Elevated to capture views of Mont-Sainte-Anne, one of eastern North America’s premiere ski destinations, this minimalist home by Paris-based studio DELORDINAIRE employs the stilt typology in an unexpected setting. Raised high, the white cabin features a ground-floor area with an outdoor stove for indoor/outdoor living—even in brisk temperatures. The stilts also allow sunlight to penetrate the space all throughout the day.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
White concrete panel cladding and corrugated steel roof panels achieve a crisp, geometric form that almost melts into the landscape on bleary, snowy days, and that dramatically pops out of the hillside during the summer.