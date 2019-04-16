Seaside Views Make This Vacation Home a Relaxing Retreat

When it came to buying a vacation home for themselves and their four young children, New Yorkers Catherine Greenman and Richard D’Albert didn’t have to waste time scouting locations. Greenman, a former science and technology writer for The New York Times and now an author of novels (Hooked was published in 2011; a second one is in the works), grew up around Guilford, Connecticut, a small seaside town on Long Island Sound, just a short drive from New Haven. Her grandparents bought a house in Guilford in 1945 (which they left to her parents), and Greenman and her brother grew up spending happy summers there.