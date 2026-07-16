Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
Richard Neutra’s Hendershot House Is on the Market for $5.95MView 15 Photos

Richard Neutra’s Hendershot House Is on the Market for $5.95M

Listed for just the second time, the revamped 1962 residence is perched above a creek in the Hollywood Hills.
Text by
View 15 Photos

Location: 2866 Westbrook Avenue, Los Angeles, California

Price: $5,950,000

Original Architect: Richard Neutra

Year Built: 1962 

Footprint: 3,371 Square Feet (4 Bed, 4 Bath)

Lot Size: 0.12 Acres

From the Agent: "Offered for only the second time in its history, the Hendershot House was designed by Richard Neutra in 1962 and catalogued in Dr. Barbara Lamprecht’s authoritative Taschen monograph on the architect’s complete works. The home represents Neutra at his most refined: ribbon windows, deep overhangs, full-height sliding glass walls, and a masterful response to a sloping canyon site sheltered by native trees and canyon plantings. What further distinguishes this property is its living evolution under Neutra’s own lineage: a 1982 addition by son and partner Dion Neutra, and a 1994 addition by lead project architect John Blanton. Current owner Eve Steele completed a two-year rehabilitation guided by archival drawings and original correspondence from the Hendershot estate and UCLA archives. The entry level brings together an expanded kitchen and dining area, library, living room with fireplace, and a primary suite with bath and dressing room. Three additional bedrooms, three baths, and a second living room with a fireplace, bar, and laundry occupy the second level. Below, a flexible office or gym opens through glass walls to a broad wood terrace above a rare Los Angeles natural creek and wooded arroyo. Rich hardwood floors, floating stairs, four outdoor decks, new foundation walls, a full security system, an EV-ready two-car garage, and fully updated systems complete a home that is as sound and presently livable as it is historically irreplaceable."

The three-story home is in Upper Nichols Canyon, an enclave within the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles.&nbsp;

The three-story home is in Upper Nichols Canyon, an enclave within the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles. 

A creek runs through the property and supports its lush landscaping.&nbsp;

A creek runs through the property and supports its lush landscaping. 

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.

Subscribe
Richard Neutra’s Hendershot House Is on the Market for $5.95M - Photo 3 of 15 -
Richard Neutra’s Hendershot House Is on the Market for $5.95M - Photo 4 of 15 -
Richard Neutra’s Hendershot House Is on the Market for $5.95M - Photo 5 of 15 -
The recent renovation transformed the original carport into a kitchen and dining room.

The recent renovation transformed the original carport into a kitchen and dining room.

The current owner, Eve Steele, bought the house from the original patrons, Robert Hendershot and artist Harumi Taniguchi.

The current owner, Eve Steele, bought the house from the original patrons, Robert Hendershot and artist Harumi Taniguchi.

Neutra’s original design ensured nearly every room in the house has views of the surrounding landscape.&nbsp;

Neutra’s original design ensured nearly every room in the house has views of the surrounding landscape. 

Richard Neutra’s Hendershot House Is on the Market for $5.95M - Photo 9 of 15 -
Richard Neutra’s Hendershot House Is on the Market for $5.95M - Photo 10 of 15 -
Richard Neutra’s Hendershot House Is on the Market for $5.95M - Photo 11 of 15 -
Richard Neutra’s Hendershot House Is on the Market for $5.95M - Photo 12 of 15 -
A Zen-inspired courtyard is one of four outdoor spaces at the property.&nbsp;

A Zen-inspired courtyard is one of four outdoor spaces at the property. 

The property has undergone three renovations since its original construction in 1962.&nbsp;

The property has undergone three renovations since its original construction in 1962. 

Richard Neutra’s Hendershot House Is on the Market for $5.95M - Photo 15 of 15 -
g
Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.

By signing up, you confirm you are 16+, will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.