Richard Neutra’s Hendershot House Is on the Market for $5.95M

From the Agent: "Offered for only the second time in its history, the Hendershot House was designed by Richard Neutra in 1962 and catalogued in Dr. Barbara Lamprecht’s authoritative Taschen monograph on the architect’s complete works. The home represents Neutra at his most refined: ribbon windows, deep overhangs, full-height sliding glass walls, and a masterful response to a sloping canyon site sheltered by native trees and canyon plantings. What further distinguishes this property is its living evolution under Neutra’s own lineage: a 1982 addition by son and partner Dion Neutra, and a 1994 addition by lead project architect John Blanton. Current owner Eve Steele completed a two-year rehabilitation guided by archival drawings and original correspondence from the Hendershot estate and UCLA archives. The entry level brings together an expanded kitchen and dining area, library, living room with fireplace, and a primary suite with bath and dressing room. Three additional bedrooms, three baths, and a second living room with a fireplace, bar, and laundry occupy the second level. Below, a flexible office or gym opens through glass walls to a broad wood terrace above a rare Los Angeles natural creek and wooded arroyo. Rich hardwood floors, floating stairs, four outdoor decks, new foundation walls, a full security system, an EV-ready two-car garage, and fully updated systems complete a home that is as sound and presently livable as it is historically irreplaceable."