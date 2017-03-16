View Photos
11 Modern Stairways That Do Way More Than Just Connect Floors
Add to
Like
Share
By Byron Loker –
More than just a means of getting from A to B, stairways can add architectural interest to a home with just a little lateral—or vertical—thinking.
Here are a few graphic, curvy, and layered examples that put modern twists on the ancient form.
1. Vancouver Design Studio
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.