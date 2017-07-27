Healthy Holiday Cocktails, by Juice Served Here

A delicious ginger and cinnamon based cocktail that can be served hot or cold; Source: Juice Served Here/Parachute

* Alternatively, use two cups of organic apple juice, one cup of raw ginger juice and three organic lemons in place of the bottle of Pipe Cleaner.

*Alternatively, use four cups of coconut milk and one cup of coconut water in place of Cream Party.

Sometimes you just need to detox. Skip the booze, but keep the festive; Source: Juice Served Here/Parachute

Ingredients

Serves 4

½ c cranberries

2 bottles of Juice Served Here’s Charcoal Lemonade*

lemon for garnish

ice

*Alternatively, use four cups of alkaline water, two cups of lemonade and half a cup of activated charcoal in place of Charcoal Lemonade.

Preparation

Pour Charcoal Lemonade into a bigger glass or jug.



Crush cranberries into a mash and add to Charcoal Lemonade.



Stir thoroughly and let sit for at least 30 minutes.



Add ice to individual glasses and pour – your body will thank you!







