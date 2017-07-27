Healthy Holiday Cocktails, by Juice Served Here
View Photos

Healthy Holiday Cocktails, by Juice Served Here

By Parachute / Published by Parachute
Tis the season for festive fun and delicious cocktails. With all the holiday parties to attend – and host – we were in search of a few drink options that were better for our bodies but didn’t compromise flavor. Cue our friends at Juice Served Here – a modern cold-pressed juice company based in Los Angeles. They whipped up three healthy holiday cocktails recipes that contain all of the good cheer and none of the guilt. We’ll toast to that.
A delicious ginger and cinnamon based cocktail that can be served hot or cold; Source: Juice Served Here/Parachute

Ingredients 

Serves 4 

  •  8 oz vodka 
  • 16 oz natural cane sugar 
  • 6-7 cinnamon sticks 
  • 1 bottle of Juice Served Here’s The Pipe Cleaner*
  • ice

 *Alternatively, use two cups of organic apple juice, one cup of raw ginger juice and three organic lemons in place of the bottle of Pipe Cleaner.  

Preparation 

  •  Bring the sugar and cinnamon sticks to a boil over medium heat to make a syrup. Reduce heat to medium-low and let simmer for 8-10 minutes until sugar has dissolved, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and let cool. 
  • Once the syrup has cooled (you can ever let it sit overnight), pour one cup into a pitcher. 
  • Add the vodka and The Pipe Cleaner (or alternative mixture). 
  • Stir thoroughly! 
  • Add ice to individual glasses and pour.
A nutritious twist to the classic egg nog; Source: Juice Served Here/Parachute

Ingredients 

 Serves 4 

  • 8 oz rum 
  • 16 oz of natural cane sugar 
  • 1-1.5 vanilla beans 
  • 1 bottle of Juice Served Here’s Cream Party
  •  ice 

*Alternatively, use four cups of coconut milk and one cup of coconut water in place of Cream Party. 

Preparation 

  • Bring the sugar and vanilla bean to a boil over medium heat to make a syrup. Reduce heat to medium-low and let simmer for 8-10 minutes until sugar has dissolved, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and let cool. 
  • Once the syrup has cooled (you can ever let it sit overnight), pour one cup into a pitcher. 
  • Add the rum and Cream Party (or alternative mixture). 
  • Stir thoroughly! 
  • Add ice to individual glasses and pour. 
Sometimes you just need to detox. Skip the booze, but keep the festive; Source: Juice Served Here/Parachute

Ingredients 

Serves 4 

 ½ c cranberries 

2 bottles of Juice Served Here’s Charcoal Lemonade

lemon for garnish

ice 

*Alternatively, use four cups of alkaline water, two cups of lemonade and half a cup of activated charcoal in place of Charcoal Lemonade. 

Preparation 

  • Pour Charcoal Lemonade into a bigger glass or jug. 
  • Crush cranberries into a mash and add to Charcoal Lemonade. 
  • Stir thoroughly and let sit for at least 30 minutes. 
  • Add ice to individual glasses and pour – your body will thank you!


