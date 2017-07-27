Healthy Holiday Cocktails, by Juice Served Here

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Ingredients
Serves 4
- 8 oz vodka
- 16 oz natural cane sugar
- 6-7 cinnamon sticks
- 1 bottle of Juice Served Here’s The Pipe Cleaner*
- ice
*Alternatively, use two cups of organic apple juice, one cup of raw ginger juice and three organic lemons in place of the bottle of Pipe Cleaner.
Preparation
- Bring the sugar and cinnamon sticks to a boil over medium heat to make a syrup. Reduce heat to medium-low and let simmer for 8-10 minutes until sugar has dissolved, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and let cool.
- Once the syrup has cooled (you can ever let it sit overnight), pour one cup into a pitcher.
- Add the vodka and The Pipe Cleaner (or alternative mixture).
- Stir thoroughly!
- Add ice to individual glasses and pour.
Ingredients
Serves 4
- 8 oz rum
- 16 oz of natural cane sugar
- 1-1.5 vanilla beans
- 1 bottle of Juice Served Here’s Cream Party*
- ice
*Alternatively, use four cups of coconut milk and one cup of coconut water in place of Cream Party.
Preparation
- Bring the sugar and vanilla bean to a boil over medium heat to make a syrup. Reduce heat to medium-low and let simmer for 8-10 minutes until sugar has dissolved, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and let cool.
- Once the syrup has cooled (you can ever let it sit overnight), pour one cup into a pitcher.
- Add the rum and Cream Party (or alternative mixture).
- Stir thoroughly!
- Add ice to individual glasses and pour.
Ingredients
Serves 4
½ c cranberries
2 bottles of Juice Served Here’s Charcoal Lemonade*
lemon for garnish
ice
*Alternatively, use four cups of alkaline water, two cups of lemonade and half a cup of activated charcoal in place of Charcoal Lemonade.
Preparation
- Pour Charcoal Lemonade into a bigger glass or jug.
- Crush cranberries into a mash and add to Charcoal Lemonade.
- Stir thoroughly and let sit for at least 30 minutes.
- Add ice to individual glasses and pour – your body will thank you!
