Havana: World Capital of Urban Farming?

The cornucopia is overwhelming, even overflowing. Sugarcane growing in vacant lots, rabbits and chickens rooting around on rooftops, goats pacing around median strips, coffee, mangoes, avocados, and fruit trees growing in city parks. Havana’s urban harvest is as impressive as the sheer number of people farming within the Cuban capital. In a city of two million people, more than 87,000 acres are dedicated to urban agriculture and "organopónicos," a system of urban organic gardens.

Farming Cuba: Carrot Harvest



At the Vivero Alamar organopónico in Havana, growers harvest carrots that have been grown without pesticides or herbicides, instead using compost tea, mushroom rhizomes, artisanal pest control products, and permaculture strategies such as intercropping.



Photo provided by Carey Clouse

According to Carey Clouse, author of Farming Cuba: Urban Agriculture from the Ground Up (Princeton Architectural Press), she was overwhelmed by the magnitude of Cubans working the soil.

Farming Cuba: Nelson, a Cuban Farmer



This rooftop grower employs permaculture techniques to support 40 guinea pigs, 6 chickens, two turkeys, and over a hundred rabbits on a 68m2 rooftop. He sells this meat to area restaurants and markets, which then provide him with the food scraps he uses to feed the animals.



Photo provided by Carey Clouse

"It’s all over Cuba," she says. " I was amazed by the amount of urban agriculture. They were growing on every imaginable surface: playgrounds, rooftops, public spaces. You can ride your bike and rollerblade through a park, and one second you’re in a classic recreational space, and the next moment, you’re in farm in the middle of the city."

Farming Cuba: Organipónico 3



A co-operative farmer sows seeds using a repurposed water bottle.



Photo provided by Carey Clouse

The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1989, which caused a supply shortage that economically rocked the island nation, was the catalyst for the growth of urban farming, according to Clouse, and made the nation much more agriculturally productive. The resulting shortage of food, fertilizer, and seed decimated the agricultural sector and caused a food crisis. A command economy that always provided suddenly lacked the resources to do so—on average, Cuban adults lost 20 pounds during the so-called "special period." Everyday Cubans filled in the gaps with their own plants and plots (organic, in most cases, since a shortage of petroleum removed the raw materials for commercial fertilizer). Havana, which Clouse says resembles New Orleans, suddenly found itself as a juxtaposition: high-rise towers and dense apartments contrasting with rows of plants and private plots.

Farming Cuba: Organipónico 5



Signage at an urban farm in Havana.



Photo provided by Carey Clouse

"These enterprising growers took care of themselves and created a totally ground-up movement in 1990 and 1991," says Clouse. "There was a lot of space hijacking in the early ‘90s. By 1993, the government recognized that it works, realized it was a reasonable way to use public land, and now it provides really important support, like the way some of the WPA programs worked."

Farming Cuba: Havana Cityscape



Havana's urban fabric features front yards, rear yards, balconies, rooftops, vacant lots, and public parks—all useful surfaces for growing urban food.



Photo provided by Carey Clouse

Now, 75% of the produce consumed in Havana is grown in the city, and since growers and farmers can sell their wares in a quasi-free market, they tend to make double what a normal citizen makes. The Cuban support structure for urban agriculture would make anyone in an American city prepping for their backyard garden jealous. Urban agriculture is part of Havana’s official master plan, and farms are often located prominently in major parks. The state provides free land to farmers and subsidizes access to tool, seeds, starts and planting material. Havana alone boasts 40 urban veterinary clinics for those raising livestock, and 52 agricultural support stores to provide advice and services to farmers.

Farming Cuba: Oxen Working the Land



Oxen replaced tractors in the Special Period, and remain common in Havana today. This team is working at the Vivero Alamar organopónico in Havana.



Photo provided by Carey Clouse

Clouse sees a lot of parallels between Havana and cities such as Detroit. "In many American cities, there are all of these enterprising growers who are creating CSAs and growing their own food, but they just can’t do it on the scale of Cuba without government support," she says. "Granted, in Cuba, the government owns all the land, and you need the approval of the state. But in the States, the challenge is, can we scale up? Can we take over medians, or perhaps vacant land in the cities?"

Farming Cuba: Greenhouse in Havana



Using biopesticides, companion planting, pest-resistant crops, and mesh greenhouses to protect young plants, Cuba has ushered in ‘the largest conversion from conventional agriculture to organic or semi-organic farming that the world has ever known.’



Photo provided by Carey Clouse

With her book, Clouse really wants to dig into the design implications of urban farming in Cuba. Vacant lots in Havana and Detroit are very similar—how they can both be best utilized to provide affordable food and leave a small carbon footprint? Can rooftop animal husbandry in Cuba be adapted to New York or San Francisco?

Farming Cuba: Biopesticide Expert



This biopesticide expert, working at a cooperative farm in Havana, combats pests with artisanal pesticides made on site.



Photo provided by Carey Clouse