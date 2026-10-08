The Reason This Spanish Architect Got Into Prefab Has Nothing to Do With Speed or Budget

Welcome to Prefab Profiles, an ongoing series of interviews with people transforming how we build houses. From prefab tiny houses and modular cabin kits to entire homes ready to ship, their projects represent some of the best ideas in the industry. Do you know a prefab brand that should be on our radar? Get in touch! Hanghar may be the only architecture practice with an expiration date. The Madrid practice is part of the OWN Foundation, a nonprofit that wants to decommodify architecture and the built environment through alternative modes of firm ownership. At least in theory, by ceasing operations at a set time—in this case, in 2030—Hanghar isn’t beholden to the pressures of growth since it can’t be sold or passed on, no matter the value of the work it produces. But until then, Hanghar, which works across architecture, interiors, furniture, housing, and urban projects, is exploring new ways to create buildings, from financing and design through production. Prefabricated methods felt like a natural fit. "For us, industrialization is not an aesthetic style or a catalogue of houses; it is a way of reconsidering the relationship between design, construction, time, cost and quality," says Hanghar founder Eduardo Mediero.

Here, we speak with Mediero about the firm’s first prefabricated house, Casa Guadalupe, and what else is on the docket for his ephemeral practice.

Casa Guadalupe is a 1,290-square-foot prefabricated home designed by architecture firm Hanghar for a couple living in Gijón, Spain.

How did you get started doing prefab? Casa Guadalupe was our first fully industrialized house, and it came out of a very simple question: Could we make the construction process more precise without making the architecture more generic? We were interested in the potential of moving as much of the construction process as possible away from the building site and into a controlled workshop environment. Conventional construction often involves a large amount of uncertainty: weather, coordination between trades, variable workmanship and decisions being made progressively on-site. Prefabrication allowed us to reverse that relationship. We could resolve the building much further in advance, manufacture it under controlled conditions, and then bring a largely finished system to the site.

Casa Guadalupe became a kind of full-scale experiment in that approach. The house was completely fabricated in a workshop, transported to Gijón and assembled on-site.

The entire house was fabricated in a factory.

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It was assembled on-site in 48 hours.

How did Casa Guadalupe come about? Casa Guadalupe was designed for Guadalupe Babio and Nico Ayoub, architects based in San Francisco who have a strong connection to Gijón. Guadalupe is originally from there, and the house was conceived as a place for them to spend time in Asturias, host family and friends, and occasionally rent it out. The site is shared with Guadalupe’s parents, who live nearby and regularly visit to garden and host meals and gatherings. This made the relationship between the house and the landscape particularly important. We did not want the building to dominate the site, so instead of extensively modifying the sloping terrain, we lifted the house on a system of piers.

The industrialized construction suited the project because it allowed us to minimize intervention on the site while maintaining a high degree of control over the building. It also made the construction process much more predictable. I think what the clients value most is precisely that combination: the house has the character of a specifically designed piece of architecture, but the process behind it is much closer to manufacturing than to conventional construction. The speed of the installation is almost secondary to the sense of control that comes with it.

The industrial exterior gives way to warm wood finishes in the living space.

Casa Guadalupe is the firm’s first fully prefabricated project.

What was the cost per square foot? Casa Guadalupe was approximately €1,800 per square meter, or roughly €167 per square foot (approximately $225 USD). It is important, however, not to present prefabrication as automatically cheaper. That was not our experience with Casa Guadalupe. The principal economic advantage is not necessarily a lower construction price per square meter, but greater predictability.

For clients, that predictability can be as valuable as a reduction in cost: fewer unknowns, less time on-site, better quality control and a much clearer relationship between the design and the final building.

The entire process—from design through construction—took about seven months.

What qualities make your prefab designs stand apart from others? The main difference is that we do not approach prefabrication as a catalogue of standardized houses. We are interested in developing a system rather than a product. The system provides a degree of standardization where standardization is useful—structure, fabrication, logistics, detailing, and coordination—but allows the architecture to respond to the particular site, climate, program, and client. Casa Guadalupe is a good example. Its form comes from two very specific Asturian precedents: the agricultural shed and the casa mariñana [a traditional single-story home from the region]. The industrialized system is therefore not imposed independently of the place; it is used to reinterpret local architectural intelligence.

We also believe that industrialization should increase architectural quality rather than reduce it. The workshop gives us greater control over tolerances, finishes, and sequencing, while the reduced amount of work on site minimizes disturbance to the landscape.

The home overlooks the Asturian landscape.

Where do you build? We are currently developing another house in Ireland, as well as several multifamily residential buildings in Spain that also use our industrialized construction system. But the important part of the system is not that the house has to be manufactured in one particular factory. We design the system so that it can be built anywhere in the world. The structure is based on standard I-beams and a clear, repeatable logic that can be understood and produced in different contexts.

For a project outside Spain, we would work closely with local manufacturers, contractors, and architects. The system is designed to adapt easily to local building codes, climate conditions, transportation constraints, available materials, and construction practices. In that sense, the architecture is fully transferable: it can travel and be built globally, as long as it is properly adjusted to its new regulatory and environmental context.

Hanghar is working on projects in Ireland and Spain that utilize their prefabrication system.

How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit? Casa Guadalupe took approximately four months of design, developed with the client and including all drafting and coordination of the construction drawings, followed by seven months from the beginning of fabrication to the completed building. The main structure was assembled on-site in 48 hours, but that should not be confused with the total project duration: a significant amount of design, engineering, coordination, and fabrication happens before the building reaches the site. For a future project, we would establish the schedule on a case-by-case basis depending on the site, permitting requirements, degree of customization, and fabrication location.

The house is supported by piers, allowing it to minimize its impact on the site’s terrain.

What aspects of an install do you manage? We manage the whole process. We bring a very well-developed technical expertise that allows us to coordinate the project from design through construction with a high level of control and precision. For a new project, we would coordinate the design, engineering, permitting strategy, fabrication, and installation, while working with local specialists for site preparation and utility connections. The exact division of responsibilities would be established according to the location and regulatory framework.

The home features a lightweight steel structure and a corrugated metal roof.

What aspects of the design can a client customize? Mostly everything! The overall dimensions, layout, openings, orientation, relationship to the site, and internal organization can be adapted to each project. Interior elements such as cabinetry, kitchens, bathrooms, fixtures, finishes, and appliances can also be customized. What we try to avoid is unlimited customization after fabrication has begun. One of the advantages of industrialized construction is that decisions are made earlier and integrated into the production process. The more that can be resolved during design, the more predictable the final cost, schedule, and quality become.