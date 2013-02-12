H&M Debuts line of Bike-Friendly Clothes

Swedish clothing mega brand H&M just announced a new apparel line tailored to cyclists. Designed in collaboration with London's Brick Lane Bikes, the collection includes jackets, pants, t-shirts, blazers, button-downs, and shorts. Pieces are tailored to fit the needs of cyclists—meaning longer jackets, taped seams, and vents—and feature water-repellent and breathable materials. The line will be available in stores an online beginning March 7. It's great to see a mass-market retailer catering to the cyclists and hopefully more people will be encouraged to leave the car at home and hop on a bike instead—we only wish that women's pieces made it into the collection. Catch a video preview below and for more cycling gear, read our Dwell reports story on bikes and accessories here.