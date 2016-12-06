Hanalei Bay Villa – Contemporary Home on Hanalei Bay Offering Art & History

Hanalei – known to many, home to few, and is favored for its beauty and charm. Hanalei Bay stretches over two miles of white sand with a dramatic mountain backdrop where rainbows and waterfalls are the norm. Hanalei Bay is loved by many for the active lifestyle it offers in sailing, paddle boarding, surfing, and fishing, to name a few.

Hanalei Bay Villa, a contemporary home on the front row of Hanalei, is currently listed for sale at $10 million, and with only 58 residential lots on the front row of Hanalei Bay, it offers a unique and rare opportunity for modern living on the shores of Hanalei Bay.

Hanalei Bay Villa at twilight

Noteworthy Features

Strategically designed to provide the perfect views of the multiple world-class surf breaks of Hanalei Bay, the disappearing walls also allow a seamless transition from the interior to the exterior, delivering the ultimate in outdoor living.

Expansive views and indoor/outdoor living

This contemporary home also offers a little bit of history and art within the home. The current owners commissioned local well known artist Doug Britt to custom build a desk for the home office.Doug is known for playful interpretation of island life and his skill in repurposing used or discarded material within his art. For this project, Doug was able to source original hardwood flooring that had been removed from an original 1926 Hanalei beachfront plantation-style home located just few doors down.He used the large doug fir planks for the top of the desk and as shelving for the bookcase, fitting it perfectly into the corner of the room that is surrounded by bamboo gardens.If the wood could talk, I am sure it would have many great stories of Hanalei going back to 1926 when homeowners came by horseback. It is a rarity to find contemporary modern architecture in Hawaii, and even more so to find one that comes along with custom art pieces, adding a little history.



Commissioned art desk by local artist Doug Britt

Many of the materials used in the office were salvaged by a shipwreck that had washed up on the shores in Hanalei in the 1990’s.

The sign that greets you on the office door

The little details that Doug implemented into the project offer fun and his interpretation of island life. All the handles on the desk are different and eclectic…a boat cleat, an old piece of rope, and an oxidized piece of metal.

Hand painted details – hula girls are often seen in the paintings by Doug Britt

Mini ship wheel mounted inside of bookshelf

Distressed wood from salvaged boat wreck used on lower cabinets

Vintage wood paddle hangs above desk

Living room in Main House with 15 ft high ceilings and expansive ocean views