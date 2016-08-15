You Won't Lose Your Wi-Fi Connection at This Hamptons Retreat

Located in the Amagansett, Atelier 216 is a modern barn-style home designed by New York City architecture and branding firm STUDIO ZUNG. The 3,800-square-foot, five-bedroom residence employs active and passive strategies to reduce its footprint and is kitted out with smart technology systems.

The residence's audio, security, heating, cooling, and lighting can all be controlled via smart phone or a custom iPad installed in the residence. LyncPads audio, the Honeywell Lyric system, Philips LED lightbulbs, and Shlage Sense locks are among the technologies that can be controlled remotely.

The residence prioritizes indoor/outdoor living with 2,500 square feet of decking and numerous doors that fully retract. Tour the property, currently on the market for $4,425,000, below.