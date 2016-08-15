You Won't Lose Your Wi-Fi Connection at This Hamptons Retreat
View Photos
Vacation Homes + Home Tours

You Won't Lose Your Wi-Fi Connection at This Hamptons Retreat

Add to
Like
Share
By Allie Weiss
A beach house that doesn't require going off the grid.

Located in the Amagansett, Atelier 216 is a modern barn-style home designed by New York City architecture and branding firm STUDIO ZUNG. The 3,800-square-foot, five-bedroom residence employs active and passive strategies to reduce its footprint and is kitted out with smart technology systems.

The residence's audio, security, heating, cooling, and lighting can all be controlled via smart phone or a custom iPad installed in the residence. LyncPads audio, the Honeywell Lyric system, Philips LED lightbulbs, and Shlage Sense locks are among the technologies that can be controlled remotely.

The residence prioritizes indoor/outdoor living with 2,500 square feet of decking and numerous doors that fully retract. Tour the property, currently on the market for $4,425,000, below.

Bi-fold doors connect the main residence to the backyard, which features a large swimming pool, a 200-square-foot pool house, and an outdoor kitchen.

Bi-fold doors connect the main residence to the backyard, which features a large swimming pool, a 200-square-foot pool house, and an outdoor kitchen.

Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Western red cedar siding covers the home's exterior.&nbsp;

Western red cedar siding covers the home's exterior. 

Photo Categories:
The interior features 16-foot pitched ceilings. Semi lamps by Bonderup &amp; Thorup for GUBI hang over the dining table.

The interior features 16-foot pitched ceilings. Semi lamps by Bonderup & Thorup for GUBI hang over the dining table.

Photo Categories:
European walnut lines the custom kitchen, which is outfitted with Blum and Hafele hardware, a Solna faucet by Brizo, and pendants by Danish studio Frama. The range is Thermador.

European walnut lines the custom kitchen, which is outfitted with Blum and Hafele hardware, a Solna faucet by Brizo, and pendants by Danish studio Frama. The range is Thermador.

Solid white oak flooring is installed throughout. The home's windows and doors are by Andersen Windows.

Solid white oak flooring is installed throughout. The home's windows and doors are by Andersen Windows.

The bathrooms are outfitted with Jason Wu for Brizo fixtures. The Bestlite BL7 wall lamp by Robert DudleyBest for GUBI hangs above a marble-topped vanity.

The bathrooms are outfitted with Jason Wu for Brizo fixtures. The Bestlite BL7 wall lamp by Robert DudleyBest for GUBI hangs above a marble-topped vanity.