A Breezy Hawaiian Residence by Olson Kundig Hits the Market at $6.95M

Renowned Seattle-based practice Olson Kundig was tapped to design this 4,238-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home in Hawaii. The architects drew inspiration from the architectural vernacular of the Polynesian Islands, creating a pavilion-like space that allows for sweeping ocean views while protecting the homeowners from the elements. A true contemporary gem, this hillside abode is now being listed for $6,950,000.

The resort-like residence pairs midcentury modern influences with a strong tropical vibe. Photo Categories:

Get the Real Estate Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe

The Wave House is a mix of midcentury modern influences and an open, airy tropical style well-suited to the property's island locale. Situated in Kukui'ula, a luxury resort and real estate community located on the sunny south shore of Kauai, the home includes many resort-like club amenities including farm access, a spa, pools, a clubhouse, island activities, and golf. The property offers unbeatable views, landscaped gardens, a network of paths and trails, and a seductive mountain-to-sea lifestyle.

Two walls of windows provide stunning panoramic vistas. Photo Categories:

High ceilings with ceiling fans in the great room makes for bright and breezy interiors. Photo Categories:

The open kitchen and living area are perfect for casual entertaining.

The master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom.

The ensuite master bath

Simple island-flavored decor dresses one of the other bedrooms.

The lanai offers ample space for relaxation and the peacefulness of a private pool.

A covered exterior dining area around the pool

There is also a poolside fire pit on the terrace overlooking the ocean.

The gorgeous exterior view of the home and the surrounding tropical garden paradise

The garden shower features some of the region's native fauna.

Kukui’ula features an Upcountry Farm, a 50-acre community farm equipped with a staff of farmers who help residents and guests of the property harvest seasonal fruits and vegetables on site. Kukui’ula gives guests and homeowners the opportunity to explore the sacred Hawaiian culinary traditions of living off the land.

The home has a strong relationship with the land that is in harmony with the tropical environment.