A Breezy Hawaiian Residence by Olson Kundig Hits the Market at $6.95M
Renowned Seattle-based practice Olson Kundig was tapped to design this 4,238-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home in Hawaii. The architects drew inspiration from the architectural vernacular of the Polynesian Islands, creating a pavilion-like space that allows for sweeping ocean views while protecting the homeowners from the elements. A true contemporary gem, this hillside abode is now being listed for $6,950,000.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The Wave House is a mix of midcentury modern influences and an open, airy tropical style well-suited to the property's island locale. Situated in Kukui'ula, a luxury resort and real estate community located on the sunny south shore of Kauai, the home includes many resort-like club amenities including farm access, a spa, pools, a clubhouse, island activities, and golf. The property offers unbeatable views, landscaped gardens, a network of paths and trails, and a seductive mountain-to-sea lifestyle.
Hale Nanea is being offered for $6,950,000 here.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.