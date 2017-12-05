The Wyckoff Exchange, forged from two abandoned warehoused in Bushwick, Brooklyn transforms 10,000-square-feet into a compelling retail venue with a shockingly modest budget. A trademark façade is created with simple awning-style warehouse doors that are clad in double layers of weathered corten steel. The panels are laser-cut with a dynamic gradient pattern and internally illuminated by concealed LED lighting to create a dramatic building facade. The Wyckoff Exchange defines this ever-evolving neighborhood, and has become an icon in its own right. Our practice, founded on the principles of experimentation and pragmatism, produces architecture that is bold and completely transformational.