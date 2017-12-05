The Wyckoff Exchange, forged from two abandoned warehoused in Bushwick, Brooklyn transforms 10,000-square-feet into a compelling retail venue with a shockingly modest budget. A trademark façade is created with simple awning-style warehouse doors that are clad in double layers of weathered corten steel. The panels are laser-cut with a dynamic gradient pattern and internally illuminated by concealed LED lighting to create a dramatic building facade. The Wyckoff Exchange defines this ever-evolving neighborhood, and has become an icon in its own right. Our practice, founded on the principles of experimentation and pragmatism, produces architecture that is bold and completely transformational. Photo 4 of 10 in Guide to Understanding Laser, Plasma, and Water-Jet Cutting in Design

Guide to Understanding Laser, Plasma, and Water-Jet Cutting in Design4/10

The Wyckoff Exchange, forged from two abandoned warehoused in Bushwick, Brooklyn transforms 10,000-square-feet into a compelling retail venue with a shockingly modest budget. A trademark façade is created with simple awning-style warehouse doors that are clad in double layers of weathered corten steel. The panels are laser-cut with a dynamic gradient pattern and internally illuminated by concealed LED lighting to create a dramatic building facade. The Wyckoff Exchange defines this ever-evolving neighborhood, and has become an icon in its own right. Our practice, founded on the principles of experimentation and pragmatism, produces architecture that is bold and completely transformational.

Posted By
Save