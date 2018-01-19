Greta Garbo’s Swedish Island Villa Is Up For Sale
Vacation Homes + Real Estate

Greta Garbo’s Swedish Island Villa Is Up For Sale

By Michele Koh Morollo
On the idyllic island of Ingarö in Sweden is a secluded summer villa that Hollywood siren Greta Garbo used as a private retreat.

In 2017, silver screen legend Greta Garbo’s New York apartment sold above its asking price at $8.5 million. Now, her seven-bedroom summer villa in Sweden is the newest hot ticket real estate—the price is available on request.   

Sited on the Swedish island of Ingarö, near the water’s edge, and not far from a golf course and local market, this was the villa where Greta Garbo would escape to whenever she needed to get from city life in New York. 

Built in 1929 in the traditional architectural style of Ingarö, the 3,046-square-foot, seven-bedroom villa has a yellow, wooden facade, and interiors with glossy wood floors, lofty ceilings, and bay windows that look out to the Baltic Sea.  

The program is split across three levels: a basement, ground floor, and upper floor. 

On the ground floor, a large hall in the center of the house leads to the living room, a modern kitchen, bedroom, and guest bathroom

Next to the kitchen is a dining room with large, east-facing bay windows. 

Another bedroom with a French balcony is located next to the stairs that lead to the upper floor. 

At the top are more bedrooms, including the master bedroom, which has a skylight above its walk-in closet, and a south-facing terrace overlooking the water. 

In the basement—the site for Garbo’s former game room—is a sauna and shower, laundry room, storage spaces, and another guest room with a fireplace and stucco murals depicting scenes from Swedish history. 

The plot that the property sits on is sheltered by mountains and forests, and offers plenty of privacy. 

The villa is surrounded by expertly manicured gardens with green lawns, oak trees, rhododendron and lavender. 

The property includes a brewing facility and a garage, as well as two small outhouses that the new owner can possibly transform into guest houses. 

Price is available upon request. For more information, contact broker Titti Johansson at Wrede.

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.