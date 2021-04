Go Yard

Though the backyard is certainly big enough for the hot tub, trampoline, vegetable garden, and chicken coop, the family gained even more outdoor space by orienting the sunny, south-facing back of the house toward Bethany Curve, a well-used park and path to the ocean. The kids often play in the creek that runs through the green space, and Tershy and Zavaleta use it for quick trips down to the Pacific to surf.