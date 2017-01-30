Green: why nature’s neutral is the hue of the future

Green is an evocative and trans-seasonal shade. The colour of nature, life and energy is symbolic of new beginnings, but also that of abundance and prosperity (dollar green, anyone?). Nature’s neutral is a timeless, omnipresent hue that is now having a major design moment - and we’re digging it.

There’s a reason why this relaxing Feng Shui-approved tone is favoured by designers, advertisers and psychologists alike; green is associated with healing, balance, harmony and its calming qualities.

A particularly zesty shade was selected by global colour authority, Pantone, as the colour of the year 2017. A symbolic choice that reflects the current cultural climate; green has never seemed so relevant - it truly is the hue of the future. Pantone 15-0343, more commonly known as Greenery, is a "yellow-green shade that evokes the first days of spring." Emblematic of hopefulness and illustrative of lush foliage, Greenery "speaks to what we call the ‘re’ words: regenerate, refresh, revitalize, renew. Every spring we enter a new cycle and new shoots come from the ground. It is something life affirming to look forward to," says Laurie Pressman, the Pantone Color Institute’s vice president. Most obviously this season’s it colour nods to the concept of "environment", although the go-green movement is hardly novel it is gaining even further momentum. According to Laurie Pressman, "there’s a growing desire to reconnect with Nature and what is real, and find ways to disconnect from technology. We need a break. We need to stop and breathe."

A seemingly political statement - unlike 2013’s color of the year, Emerald, which symbolized luxury - Greenery recalls the opposite: minimalism. A motto by fashion designer Vivienne Westwood partly inspired Pantone’s choice of Greenery: "Buy less, choose well, make it last". A notion that is echoed in the rise of modern minimalism and the fact that more and more design and fashion companies are developing environmentally-friendly products often using recycled material - like our Respect collection. This versatile, life-affirming hue has infiltrated all facets of design, fashion, architecture, food and travel, and isn’t going away anytime soon. Apartment Therapy makes a case for the green sofa as the new decor darling, dethroning sapphire from its coveted position as sofa queen. A deliberate choice; green packs the same jewel-toned punch, but also introduces a warmth and earthiness that blue just can’t match. So you might as well commit to going green. And if there are any sceptics left among you, it’ll grow on you - pun intended. PS: Bemz offers 31 shades of green. We’ve got you covered - literally.