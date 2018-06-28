Lush Gardens Infuse Tropical Vibes in This Chic Brazilian Home

When you gaze upon Casa MMS, don't be surprised if you suddenly feel a sense of calmness in your mind. In fact, infusing a state of tranquility was a big priority for São Paulo–based Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos when designing the 4,424-square-foot property.

Spread across four floors, the modern home boasts a unique tropical, midcentury vibe all throughout. With the ground and top levels serving as garden-filled social spaces, lush greenery is fully integrated into the home.