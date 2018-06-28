Lush Gardens Infuse Tropical Vibes in This Chic Brazilian Home

When you gaze upon Casa MMS, don't be surprised if you suddenly feel a sense of calmness in your mind. In fact, infusing a state of tranquility was a big priority for São Paulo–based
Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos when designing the 4,424-square-foot property.
Spread across four floors, the
modern home boasts a unique tropical, midcentury vibe all throughout. With the ground and top levels serving as garden-filled social spaces, lush greenery is fully integrated into the home.
From the street, a discrete metallic wall features two green steel doors on either side.
Through the bright front door, a hallway leads to a spacious living and dining room, which opens to a garden.
The garden effortlessly integrates the outdoors into the living space.
The floor in which the living and dining rooms are located on is made of reclaimed wood. The space takes on a midcentury vibe and has been furnished with pieces from Brazilian designers from the 1950s and 60s, such as Jorge Zalszupin and Sergio Rodrigues.
The open plan was designed for family gatherings and easy entertaining.
The dining area leads to the kitchen which sits behind a grand wooden pocket-door, allowing the space to be closed off as needed.
"We maximized natural lighting, ventilation, and contact with the outdoors in all environments, which sometimes open onto the street at the height of the treetops, or opens onto an outdoor area with a tropical garden," explains the architects.
The use of different woods and textures contrast beautifully with one another.
Bright yellow cabinets in the kitchen add a playful, fun touch, while also maintaining to same sleek, contemporary look.
The serene shade of green is echoed in the furniture throughout the home, including the bedroom nightstands.
An upper-level media room.
The top floor includes additional space for entertaining.