Experience Tree-Top Living at One of These Sustainable Tree Houses
When it comes to designing tree houses, Texas-based ArtisTree looks to local, natural materials for both design inspiration and construction materials. Their unique tree houses, which are thoughtfully sited for breathtaking views of the landscape, combine sustainable features with hospitality design. They create escapes that are small in size, but boast a powerful connection to the local environment. Here, we take a look at three of their most interesting tree houses including Willow & Juniper, The Lofthaven, and Playa Viva.
Willow & Juniper in Austin, Texas
As a company that's committed to using sustainable and green building products, ArtisTree looked to two local species of trees in Texas—willow and juniper—for this pair of tree houses. Located above a bubbling creek, the houses are shaped like leaves on both the exterior and the interior, where wood framing imitates the ribs and veins of a leaf. Natural wood cladding and green-and-white interiors allow visitors to feel like they're living in the ultimate nature-inspired tree house.
The Lofthaven in Cypress Valley, Texas
Accessed by a narrow, wood-clad suspension bridge, The Lofthaven is a 350-square-foot tree house that's accompanied by a 700-square-foot bathhouse and kitchenette. The circular tree house revolves around a central tree trunk that supports the house, with wooden ceiling members emanating out of its column-like shape. Natural materials are used throughout both structures, especially in the bathhouse, where the countertops, steps, and railings are made from local wood and stone.
Playa Viva in Zihuatanejo, Mexico
On the Pacific coast in southern Mexico, ArtisTree created a tree house in an eco-resort called Playa Viva, where construction and sourcing of sustainable materials proved to be a challenge. They created a solution that included using an extensive amount of bamboo, local stone, and hand-held power tools to create a 700-square-foot, two-level tree house that offers impressive views of the ocean. The two zones of the house are virtually open-air pavilions that can be closed off with fabric drapes, allowing breezes to pass through.
