Experience Tree-Top Living at One of These Sustainable Tree Houses

When it comes to designing tree houses, Texas-based ArtisTree looks to local, natural materials for both design inspiration and construction materials. Their unique tree houses, which are thoughtfully sited for breathtaking views of the landscape, combine sustainable features with hospitality design. They create escapes that are small in size, but boast a powerful connection to the local environment. Here, we take a look at three of their most interesting tree houses including Willow & Juniper, The Lofthaven, and Playa Viva.



As a company that's committed to using sustainable and green building products, ArtisTree looked to two local species of trees in Texas—willow and juniper—for this pair of tree houses. Located above a bubbling creek, the houses are shaped like leaves on both the exterior and the interior, where wood framing imitates the ribs and veins of a leaf. Natural wood cladding and green-and-white interiors allow visitors to feel like they're living in the ultimate nature-inspired tree house.