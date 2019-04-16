A Green and Affordable Structure Fits Three Families in One 28-Foot-Wide Lot

Stroll down a number of streets in Capitol Hill, one of Seattle’s most popular enclaves, and you’ll encounter restaurants, cafes, shops, galleries, and myriad public transit offerings. In 2008, architects Tiffany Bowie and Joe Malboeuf purchased a 28-foot-wide vacant lot on one of the vibrant neighborhood’s quieter residential streets for their future abode. "We have always been interested in creating multifamily housing that is both livable and affordable," says Bowie, who was the primary architect and builder of the three-unit project. "When Joe and I met in school, a lot of focus was on creating or reviving urban density. Urban infill also has the advantage of being more environmentally conscious in that you are providing density in areas that are already serviced by the city’s infrastructure and close to amenities, which reduce the need for a car. When we found this lot, we thought it would be a perfect site."