Jeffrey Beers International built one of the two versions of Lincoln Center

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

On 10.11.16, WATG and Wimberly Interiors hosted seven architecture and design firms at Gallery 151 for the first annual Great Architectural Bake-Off New York, presented as part of Archtober.



Sydney Opera House built by Woods Bagot

Firms showcased their design and baking abilities to create delectable replicas of renowned international architecture, using cake as their primary building material.



The New Museum constructed by Wimberly Interiors

The contestants constructed iconic structures, including Lincoln Center, the Sydney Opera House, Zaha Hadid’s Heydar Aliyev Center, Philip Johnson’s Glass House, and SANAA’s New Museum, and another less iconic structure, IKEA Red Hook.



MADE NYC's IKEA Red Hook

WATG and Wimberly Interiors convened a jury of design professionals and culinary experts to select a winning confection: David Graver, senior editor of Cool Hunting; Michael Laiskonis, creative director of the Institute of Culinary Education; Stacy Shoemaker Rauen, editor-in-chief of Hospitality Design (HD) magazine; and our own Benjamin Prosky, Assoc. AIA, executive director of AIANY and the Center for Architecture. The esteemed jury rated the decadent designs based on realistic representation, creative use of materials, and tastiest building.



A creme brulee fountain anchors the popped rice rendition of Lincoln Center by Bespoke Careers.

Following two hours of pin rolling and icing, the contestants presented their final projects to the jury. After much deliberation, STUDIOS Architecture took the cake for its elegant, fondant rendition of Hadid’s Heydar Aliyev Center in Azerbaijan, complete with a mini-marzipan Zaha.



STUDIOS Architecture's winning cake: Zaha Hadid's Heydar Aliyev Center in Azerbaijan

Prosky also announced an honorable mention for GRADE New York's sugar-spun Glass House.



Honorable mention: GRADE New York's Glass House