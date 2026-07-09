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Bernard Maybeck’s First Home in This Bay Area Enclave Just Hit the Market for $13MView 14 Photos

Bernard Maybeck’s First Home in This Bay Area Enclave Just Hit the Market for $13M

Set in Ross, California, the renovated wood-and-stone residence showcases the famed architect’s focus on craftsmanship.
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Location: 126 Winding Way, Ross, California

Price: $12,950,000

Original Architect: Bernard Maybeck

Original Year Built: 1905

Renovation Designer: Miranda Abrams

Renovation Year: 2012

Footprint: 5,508 Square Feet (5 Bed, 4.5 Bath)

Lot Size: 1.24 Acres

From the Agent: "This Bernard Maybeck Estate, built in 1906 and restored and expanded in 2012, presents a generational opportunity for the most discerning buyer. The home—known as Grayoaks—features a luxurious primary suite with its own spa bathroom, four bedrooms and three bathrooms on the main level, and another full auxiliary suite. The living level features a living room with restored paneling, a woodburning fireplace, and two sets of Dutch doors that open to the yard and deck, offering expansive Ross Valley views. The kitchen is at center of the home, beautifully outfitted with a 10-foot Carrara island and a gracious family room. This home feels secluded, yet it’s a one-minute drive to the center of town. The estate grounds feature a pool, spa, stone fireplace, terraced garden beds, and areas to roam and explore until the last rays of the sun set over Bald Hill in the distance."

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The interiors were reimagined by designer and former homeowner Miranda Abrams.&nbsp;

The interiors were reimagined by designer and former homeowner Miranda Abrams. 

The property offers views of Bay Area landmarks like Mount Tamalpais, Ross Valley, and Bald Hill.&nbsp;

The property offers views of Bay Area landmarks like Mount Tamalpais, Ross Valley, and Bald Hill. 

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Bernard Maybeck’s First Home in This Bay Area Enclave Just Hit the Market for $13M - Photo 6 of 14 -
Bernard Maybeck’s First Home in This Bay Area Enclave Just Hit the Market for $13M - Photo 7 of 14 -
Bernard Maybeck’s First Home in This Bay Area Enclave Just Hit the Market for $13M - Photo 8 of 14 -
Architect Bernard Maybeck built many remarkable Bay Area homes—and public landmarks like the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.

Architect Bernard Maybeck built many remarkable Bay Area homes—and public landmarks like the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.

The primary bedroom has a generous seven-foot-wide fireplace.&nbsp;

The primary bedroom has a generous seven-foot-wide fireplace. 

Bernard Maybeck’s First Home in This Bay Area Enclave Just Hit the Market for $13M - Photo 11 of 14 -
Bernard Maybeck’s First Home in This Bay Area Enclave Just Hit the Market for $13M - Photo 12 of 14 -
Bernard Maybeck’s First Home in This Bay Area Enclave Just Hit the Market for $13M - Photo 13 of 14 -
The grounds have be reimagined by landscape architect Michael Yandel.&nbsp;

The grounds have be reimagined by landscape architect Michael Yandel. 

126 Winding Way in Ross, California, is currently listed for $12,950,000 by Margot Rose Edde and David Cohen at City Real Estate.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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