Boulder Holder: Giant rocks excavated from the site serve as natural anchors for the building’s exterior beams. "You can’t dig five feet on this property without hitting a boulder," says Chris. As suggested by the couple’s architects, the boulders act as a support system, unique architectural ornamentation, and extra seating.



Board Meeting: The unique wall panels are made of HardieBacker cement board from James Hardie. "That’s the material I’m happiest with," says Tanya. "I like the way it looks, it’s cool, and it works." Typically used for waterproofing beneath floors and countertops, the board is perfect for combating the extreme rains that sometimes pound the house.

