I had the opportunity, not too long ago, to visit the Fritz Hansen stackable chair factory, located just outside of Copenhagen in the Danish countryside, and see the Series 7 chairs being made (a story we’re featuring in our September issue this fall). The sole difference between manufacturing a Grand Prix, Series 7, or Ant chair is the cutting pattern that the factory-floor worker selects on the CNC machine, which cuts the rough molded-plywood forms to shape. The rest is identical.



This year, as part of its 2009 collection, Fritz Hansen is reintroducing the Grand Prix chair—originally called the 3130 but changed after its design won the Grand Prix award at the Triennale in Milan. Though the Grand Prix chairs look great grouped together, for me, this series of molded plywood chairs make the perfect palette for mixing and matching.

